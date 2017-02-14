Get tough! Rollins warns Boston United teammates that Chorley will be physical

Jay Rollins says Boston United have to toughen up if they want to topple promotion-chasing Chorley tonight.

The Pilgrims will host the fourth-placed Magpies at the Jakemans Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm), following the postponement of the original meeting between the two sides due to a frozen pitch.

Chorley earned a 2-0 win against United at Victory Park earlier this campaign, but Rollins wants better from the squad.

He said: “Chorley are a good, solid, scrapping team.

“They’ll work hard but we’ve got to be tougher as a group as they’re a physical side.

“Midweek games are always tough, people are at work in the day.

“But we’ll just have to work hard and give it our all.”

Boston have won all four of their home midweek games to date, toppling Alfreton, Bradford Park Avenue, Tamworth and Curzon Ashton, and Rollins is hoping for a five-star night.

“It’s in midweek so hopefully we’ll get the win,” he added.