Help to light up the DWB Stadium

Boston Town are encouraging supporters and businesses to help light up the DWB Stadium.

The Poachers are looking to raise £6,000 to upgrade facilities at their Tattershall Road home, including new floodlights.

One of the ways the club is looking to raise funds is by asking for £100 donations which will see generous contributors’ names etched into the ground.

Anyone who takes up the offer will see their name displayed on an individual brick in the wall which will be housed in the entrance to the clubroom.

Anyone interested in backing the fundraising efforts should contact the club using the email address btfcsec@hotmail.co.uk.

Town are also offering you the chance to see your name on the club’s home shirt this season.

The Poachers are once again staging their annual raffle, where each ticket comes with the chance of seeing the entrants’ name emblazoned across the front of the shirt for the upcoming season.

Tickets cost £40 each, two for £60 or four for £100.

To enter this year’s raffle, contact chairman Mick Vines on 07943 622959.

The draw will be made at 12 noon on Sunday 9 July.