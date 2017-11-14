High five! Boston Town turn on the style to thump Peterborough Northern Star

Boston Town have picked up back-to-back UCL Premier wins following tonight's 5-0 demolition of Peterborough Northern Star.

Fraser Bayliss netted twice to give the Poachers a 2-0 lead at the break after terrorising the hosts for the opening 45 minutes.

He had already sent an effort wide and had a penalty appeal turned down before he opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

And Bayliss doubled the advantage with 27 minutes on the clock, finding the net after latching on to a through ball.

Will Britton - carrying on the form which saw his hat-trick sink Daventry at the weekend - made it 3-0 when he swept home from close range with 69 minutes played.

It was 4-0 in the final exchanges when the Poachers reacted first to a parried effort in the Star box and tucked away to put the game beyond doubt.

And the icing on the cake was delivered when Aaron Eyett skipped past his marker to make it five in the final minute.