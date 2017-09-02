History boys? Boston Town ready for biggest cup game in two decades as Hednesford Town arrive at the DWB

As Boston Town prepare for their biggest cup contest in 20 years, club historian Simon Ashberry takes a look at some of the Poachers’ most memorable moments...

Giantkillings have been few and far between for Boston Town in recent years.

In fact, their win a fortnight ago against Northern Premier League Division One South side Carlton Town counts as their biggest FA Cup upset for more than 20 years.

The last time the Poachers knocked out a side from a higher league in the famous old competition was in 1995.

That was when they held Isthmian League Bishop’s Stortford to a 2-2 draw and then demolished them 5-2 in a memorable replay at Tattershall Road thanks to a Carl Smaller hat-trick.

On Saturday they are at home to Hednesford Town, who play a level above Carlton in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Victory against Hednesford really would be right up there among our best ever results as they are two leagues above us.

We’re hoping to attract a big crowd.

Boston United are away so maybe some of their fans will come down to the DWB Stadium to cheer us on.

Their support would be more than welcome.

Town’s biggest scalps in their history came in the FA Trophy in 1979-80 when they beat holders Stafford Rangers and also AP Leamington.

Both were members of the Alliance Premier League, the top tier of non-league football at the time, and the forerunner of what is currently the National League.