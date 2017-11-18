Home comforts? Frost targets victory over basement side Oadby as Boston Town kick off four-game run at the DWB

Gary Frost wants to make the most of home advantage as Boston Town prepare for four consecutive home matches at the DWB Stadium.

The Poachers face two strugglers plus a couple of derby contests in a busy period down Tattershall Road.

However, Frost says the main aim is points on the board after watching his side pick up back to back-wins-on the road.

“You have to fancy your chances of winning at home, it’s that time of year when teams have to travel in the cold and dark and it’s not always ideal.

“There are 12 points available and, although I won’t say it’s easy in any way, we have to be wanting 12 points.

“Hopefully this can be the turning point that gets us up the table.”

The first of the visitors will be basement side Oadby today (KO 3pm).

This will be followed by Tuesday’s arrival of Lincolnshire rivals Holbeach United (KO 7.45pm).

The following weekend will see third-bottom St Andrews arrive at the DWB, with the quartet of clashes completed with the arrival of highflying Wisbech Town - whose squad includes former Poachers striker and early-season target Alex Beck - on November 28.

Town hit some good form this week, beating Peterborough Northern Star 5-0 on Tuesday and Daventry 3-1 last weekend.

They currently sit 14th in the UCL Premier with games in hand on the teams around them.