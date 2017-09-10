“I don’t know what I’m doing wrong!” Boston Town’s early season form raises a smile from boss Frost

Gary Frost watched his Boston Town side put five past ON Chenecks before joking: “I don’t know what I’m doing wrong.”

Aaron Eyett and Will Britton both scored twice, with Fraser Bayliss also on target in yesterday’s 5-0 success in Northamptonshire.

Frost’s joke was a reference to his side’s improved form this campaign, with the Poachers recording two wins and a draw in their opening four United Counties League Premier Division contests - stark contrast the relegation dogfight they were in last season.

They have also registered three victories in the FA Cup and another success in the UCL Knockout Cup.

“We deserved to win yesterday, I think the score was probably a fair reflection on the match,” Frost said.

“We were 2-0 up at half time. We got our third in the 78th minute, but we’d already had chances to score more before then.

“The lads are playing really well and I’m happy with that.”

Eyett opened the scoring midway through the first half before in-form striker Will Britton netted on the stroke of half time.

Bayliss grabbed a third with 12 minutes to go, before Eyett and Britton both doubled their tally in the dying minutes.

Town now host Holbeach United in the Lincs Senior Trophy on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).