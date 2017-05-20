In memory of Anne

Leverton Sheepgate FC will be holding a charity match on Saturday.

The Boston Saturday League Premier Division side will put out an XI to face an invitational side at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium.

The matchn will be in honour of Anne Tilley, the mother of Leverton player Alex, who passed away recently after suffering from from pancreatic cancer.

All funds raised from the event will be given to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Entry is by donation and there will be a raffle.

The match is sponsored by Specsavers of Boston, with the match ball and ban of the batch awards sponsored by AK, JE Roofing Contractors.

Kick off will be at 3pm.