Lori Borbely made his 400th appearance for Boston Town in their 1-1 draw at Desborough at the weekend.

The club stalwart, who is also a director and assistant manager, will receive a token of appreciation from the club prior to Saturday’s home clash with Rothwell Corinthians.

He is only the club’s fourth-ever player to reach that milestone.

Boston are hoping to pick up three points from their mid-table opponents, which may push them further clear of the drop zone.

Kick off will be at 3pm.