It’s a Therm test

Wyberton will return to Lincs League action on Saturday, hosting CGB Humbertherm.

Joe Greswell’s in-form side curently sit seventh in the Lincolnshire League and have won their past eight matches, including a league and cup double against the Therm.

Despite appearing to be out of the title race as they are 14 points behind runaway leaders Skegness Town, they have games in hand on the rest of the top six and a real chance of climbing the table.

Tenth-placed Humbertherm have also played 16 games, the same as the Villagers, and Wyberton will not be keen to let them gain ground.

The Therm beat Ruston Sports 3-2 in their last match, played on December 10, but prior to that they were thumped 5-0 by Wyberton in the Supplementary Cup.

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 2pm.

Daniel White netted four times as Wyberton thumped North Somercotes 7-0 in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday.

Jamie Elston netted a brace and Ben Jaques was also on target as the Villagers booked their place in the semi-finals.