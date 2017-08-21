It’s the Pitmen! Boston Town to host Hednesford in FA Cup clash

Boston Town will host Hednesford Town in their FA Cup contest on September 2.

Gary Frost’s side booked their place in the first qualifying round following victories over Radford and Carlton Town in the space of five days.

But they now face a tough test against the Pitmen, who play in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division - two tiers above the Poachers.

Hednesford earned a well-deserved 3-0 friendly win over Boston United in pre-season but picked up just a single point in their opening three league contests.

The winners will pocket £3,000 in prize money.