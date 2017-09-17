It still feels like a fairytale! Frost praises Boston Town's FA Cup fighting spirit after win number four

Gary Frost praised his Poachers’ fighting spirit after Boston Town booked their place in tomorrow’s FA Cup third qualifying round draw.

Town came from behind to win 2-1 at Isthmian League North side Dereham yesterday, the third higher-league opposition Frost’s side have defeated.

Victories against Hednesford and Carlton came at the DWB Stadium, but Saturday’s match - in which Ollie Pinner replaced injured goalkeeper James Lambley between the sticks for the final few minutes - was Boston’s first away win against higher-league opponents this season.

“We’ve been on such a good run lately. The lads looked a bit shocked when we went behind,” Frost said.

“But it didn’t take them long to get back into it and once we got level there was only going to be one winner, we were creating chances.

“The run still feels like a fairytale. But I’m running out of words to describe it.”

Ben Davison levelled and Simon Ashton grabbed the winner, but there was still time for some late drama as keeper Lambley injured his shoulder and had to be replaced between the sticks by Pinner.

“I didn’t even have to do anything, Ollie just grabbed the gloves and went in goal and I went along with it,” Frost said.

“He’s done it before. But he’s as legend at this club.

“He probably wasn’t happy that he didn’t start but he never complains. He knows it’s a team game.

“I don’t think he had a real save to make but he just showed again that he’d do anything to help this club.”

Town are still waiting to hear confirmation about how long Lambley will be sidelined, but Frost fears it could be for a few weeks, at least.

“He was committed to winning the ball, but when you go up and there are bodies there’s always a risk you can hit someone or land funny,” the manager added.

Frost says he is working on bringing in a replacement keeper but is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Town have already pocketed more than £10,000 in prize money from their four FA Cup wins, but now Frost is not sure which kind of draw he wants his side to be handed next.

Victory in the third qualifying round would bring in an additional £7,500, but Frost believes it would also be fitting for his squad to land a plum away tie at one of non-league’s top stadiums.

“The lads would love to play against a big side at a big stadium in front of a big crowd, and I think they’ve deserved that now,” Frost said.

“But if we don’t get one of the big sides left in then we want to be at home, a winnable game against a side who might have to travel a long way to come to us.”