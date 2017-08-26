Joy of six for Boston Town

Boston Town thumped Northampton Sileby Rangers 6-1 to progress in the UCL Knockout Cup.

Will Britton grabbed a brace to put the Poachers 2-0 up within 32 minutes, and Aaron Eyett added to the total for a comfortable half time lead.

Aaron Eyett in action against Spalding.

Ben Davison made it 4-0 two minutes after the re-start and another Eyett finish made it five.

Sileby pulled one back, but Jordan Nuttell completed a super six for the Poachers.