KIRBY MUXLOE 2 BOSTON TOWN 1: Poachers drop into bottom two

Boston Town dropped back into the United Counties League Premier Division’s bottom two following a 2-1 defeat at Kirby Muxloe.

Even a fine double penalty save from James Lambley wasn’t enough for the Poachers as the hosts - who began the day a point behind Town - leapfrogged their opponents in the table.

Curtis Revell handed the Poachers the lead in the first half, before Lambley maintained that advantage with his second-half double block.

However, the Moaters drew level midway through the scond 45 and then completed the turnaround.