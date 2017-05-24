Lambley earns top Poachers awards

James Lambley scooped two awards at the Boston Town end of season presentation evening.

The keeper won both the Players’ Player of the Year and also the Manager’s Player of the Year awards this weekend.

The Supporters’ Player of the Year vote was won by Richard Ford, while the supporters’ award for Young Player of the Year went to Bailey Forth.

Town have anounced they aim to be running an under 21 side next season.

The team will hope to compete in the Lincolnshire FA Under 21 Development League.

An initial meeting was held last night and upcoming friendlies are being sought.

The Lincs under 21 Development League has been running for two years and was won in 2016-17 by Lincoln City.

Other clubs to have entered include Boston United, Gainsborough Trinity and Cleethorpes Town.

The Poachers are keen to create a talented pool of youngsters who they hope to progress to the first team.