Late winner sinks AFC Boston

AFC Boston suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Grimsby Borough Academy in the Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

Callum Lovett netted the winner at the death after Lewis McKue had cancelled out Luke Fanthorpe’s effort.

Grimsby’s Connor Southern saw red at the DWB Stadium while Borough dropped to second on goal difference.

On Saturday AFC host league leaders Horncastle Town at Tattershall Road (KO 3pm).

Wyberton were without a match this weekend but return to action on Saturday.

The Villagers will host Sleaford Sports Amateurs at the Causeway in Challenge Cup action (KO 2.30pm).