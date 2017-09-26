League points vital, says Boston Town boss Frost

Gary Frost says it is vital for Boston Town to pick up league points as soon as possible.

The Poachers travel to face fourth-placed Eynesbury Rovers in the United Counties League Premier Division tonight (KO 7.45pm).

With their involvement in the FA Cup, FA Vase, county cup and UCL Knockout Cup, Town have only played four league matches, while the rest of the sides in the division have contested as many as 10 matches.

“We’re slipping behind in the league a bit,” Frost said.

“It’s important to get points on the board as quickly as possible.

“The FA Cup run has been great for the club. We want to get as far as we can but at our level we know that one game we’ll come up against a side that will be too strong.

“At the end of the day, the league is important to us.”