Legends turn back the clock to raise £1,000 for former Boston Town and Sleaford Town player Kris Jones

A football match raised more than £1,000 for former Boston Town and Sleaford Town footballer Kris Jones.

Poachers legends turned back the clock for a match at the DWB Stadium on Saturday, which saw Jones arrive on the pitch through a guard of honour.

Poachers legends.

Jones was injured in a car collision on the A1 in 2014, which left him hospitalised for a year and facing a long rehabilitation process.

He was the Greens manager at the time.

Paul Goodhand, Gary Bull, Dave Scotney, Jon Rowan, Nigel Vince, Jason Vaughan, Lee Orrey, Matt Price, Derrick Nuttell, Ollie Pinner, Mark Foster and Lori Borbely were among the player in the contest, which was refereed by former Poacher Simon Ward.

Even former manager Bob Don-Duncan had a run out at the age of 68.

Nigel Vince and Lee Orrey do battle.

The team managerd by Jones and Don-Duncan led 2-0 thanks to goals from Borbely and Foster.

But Goodhand’s second-half brace levelled things up for the side managed by Darren Bevan and Leigh Taylor.

The game was sponsored by DWB Timber Engineering, Newton Fallowell and Ollie Pinner Electrical, and a buffet was provided by Kayleigh Pinner.