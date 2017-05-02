Search

Leverton and Swineshead to meet in the Willoughby Cup final tonight

Leverton SFC will meet Swineshead Institute in the Boston Saturday League’s BB Insure Willoughby Cup final tonight.

Kick off at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium will be at 7pm.

Match officials are T. Hewson, M. Webster, P. Hindle and M. Bruntlett.