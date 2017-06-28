Lilywhites trio will bolster Poachers

Gary Frost believes that his summer splurge is coming to an end - after raiding Skegness Town for a hat-trick of signings.

The Boston Town boss has welcomed hotshot Will Britton and defenders Jamie Epton and Ben Davison to the DWB Stadium.

He has also bolstered his squad with the signing of Dan Worthington, a former Holbeach United and Sleaford Town defender.

Britton - who made one appearance for the Poachers last season - scored 66 goals goals as the Lilywhites won the Lincolnshire League and Lincs Junior Cup.

Davison has captained Skegness to back-to-back titles while Epton has also been part of a squad accustomed to winning silverware.

“As far as I’m concerned, Ben is the best player in the Lincs League,” Frost said.

“He was a nightmare to play against when I was at Wyberton.

“Eppy is a solid defender who can play across the back and Will scored more than 60 goals last season.

“It’s a step up to the UCL (United Counties League) but these lads are ready for it.

“They’ve proven themselves as some of the best players at Lincs League level so it’s natural for them to want to prove themselves at a higher level.”

Frost has also secured the return of Ollie Pinner and Fraser Bayliss to the DWB.

Bayliss is a player Frost believes can scare defenders with his pace, while versatile Pinner, a long-time servant of the club, returns after a spell with Holbeach.

“Ollie is a player I’m buzzing has agreed to come home,” Frost added.

“He’s exactly what this club needs right now.

“Fight, determination and total commitment - you know exactly what you’re getting with Ollie and I’m delighted he’s signed for us.

“He’s an enforcer.

“Every team needs players who will battle for you and mak the difference in turning those draws into narrow wins.”

As well as bringing in Alex Lote-Greenfield from Boston Legue side Leverton, defender Ben Brown and Jason Field, Frost has convinced a number of last season’s players to remain with the club.

They include Simon Ashton, Lucas Sparrow, Aaron Eyett, James Lambley, Joprdan Tate, Curtis Revell, Bailey Forth, Loz Lambley, Danny Maddison, Jordan Nuttell and Richard Ford.

Frost now believes he has a squad that can force themselves into the top half of the table following last season’s relegation battle, but he hasn’t quite given up on adding to the ranks.

“Looking at the squad we’ve got, I’m very happy,” he said.

“I think we’re about done, but you never know.

“If the right player comes up then we will always be looking to strengthen.”