Lincs League rivals Skegness Town and Nettleham have been drawn to meet in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup semi-finals.

In the other half of the draw, fellow Lincs League side Wyberton will face Coningsby, the only Boston Saturday League team left in the competition.

Town will host Nettleham at the Vertigo Stadium on February 11, the date and venue the two sides were scheduled to meet in the league.

Wyberton will entertain Coningsby at The Causeway on the same date.