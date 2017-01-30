Search

Lori makes 400-game milestone

Lori Borbely presented with an award by Dave Creasey for 400 games for Boston Town.

Boston Town’s Lori Borbely has been awarded a token of appreciation after becoming the fourth player to reach the 400-game mark for the club.

The player, assistant manager and club director was presented with a framed memento prior to Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Rothwell Corinthians.

He reached the milestone a week earlier with an appearance off the bench at Desborough.

The award was made by former player and long-time supporter Dave Creasey, on his 70th birthday.

Lee Rippin is the all-time appearance record-holder on 641, ahead of Matt Price (483) and Ross Don-Duncan (451).

Borbely made his Poachers debut on August 12, 2006 in a 0-0 draw at Long Buckby.

In total he has scored 59 goals in his 400 games for the club.