More FA Cup magic? Frost calls on his Poachers to take the game to Hednesford

Gary Frost has told his Poachers squad to take the game to Hednesford Town - and ensure their FA Cup run continues.

Boston Town host the Pitmen at the DWB Stadium on Saturday, with the qualifying round tie against the Northern Premier League side being the biggest cup contest for the club in the past 20 years.

And Frost is determined to make sure there’s still a bit of magic in this run.

“We’ve got to take it to them and show them what we can do,” he said.

“Nobody expected us to get this far, so we’ve got to have a go.”

The Poachers have reached this stage following successes against Radford and Carlton Town, picking up more than £3,400 in prizemoney.

And there will be another £3,000 heading to the winners of this fixture.

“It’s the biggest game that some of our lads have played in,” Frost continued.

“They’re buzzing already.

“By the time their coach pulls in they’ll know they’re in a proper FA Cup tie.

“Everyone wants to say they won an FA Cup game or scored an FA Cup goal.

“And there’s also the financial side which would be massive to the club.”

Frost is also calling on the town to come out and cheer on the Poachers.

He added: “We’re playing well at the moment and it would nice to be able to put on a bit of show.

“There are a lot of people who don’t necessarily come to games who would be interested in this match.

“It would be nice to get as many people as possible down to the ground.”

Action kicks off at the DWB Stadium at 3pm.