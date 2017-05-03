No more survival scraps for Frost

Gary Frost says Boston Town don’t want to be involved in another survival scrap.

The Poachers completed their United Counties League Premier campaign with a home draw against Deeping Rangers on Saturday, meaning they finished in 20th place.

But Frost, who moved to the DWB Stadium from Lincs League highflyers Wyberton earlier in the campaign, says it is time for Town to be competing closer to the other end of the table.

“We want to improve, definitely,” said Frost (pictured). “I’m used to managing sides at the right end of the table and this year has been a reality check.

“We need to improve the situation at Boston Town and make sure things are right so we can be challenging next season.

“To be competitive you have to have a lot of the right things in place.”

Frost has maintained faith in his squad this term and hopes to keep the majority of the team for next season.

But he wants to iron out any problems early on.

He added: “We’ll have to speak with the lads and see what happens next, but we need to have a good start to the season.

“It’s important to hit the ground running.”

Frost’s side ended the season with eight wins, 10 draws and 24 defeats.

Boston Town legends will be turning back the clock for a charity fundraiser on Sunday, May 13.

The club is aiming to raise funds for former player Kris Jones, who continues to recover from a car crash injuries suffered in 2014.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm, and former players such as Dave Scotney, Dean Elston, Gary Bull and Jon Rowan will be in action.

Entrance cost £3 per person.

See next week’s Boston Standard for more details.