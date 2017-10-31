Nuttell grabs last-gasp leveller for Boston Town

Jordan Nuttell's 87th-minute goal snatched a point for Boston Town against Yaxley.

Twice the Poachers trailed to the Cuckoos in this United Counties League Premier Division clash at the DWB Stadium, but twice they fought back to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches.

Town were a goal down at the break, only for Jason Field to level in the 58th minute.

However, the away side soon regained their advantage.

And it appeared to be enough until Nuttell struck at the death.