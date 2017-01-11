Nuttell return is a positive for Town

Gary Frost believes Jordan Nuttell’s return from injury could be key to Boston Town’s survival bid.

The Poachers currently sit in the United Counties League Premier Division’s bottom two, albeit just a point from safety.

And despite Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Northampton ON Chenecks, Nuttell marked his return from injury with just his second goal of the campaign, and his first under the current boss.

“It was good to see Jordan back on the scoresheet, a proper poachers’ goal at the back post,” Frost said.

“Jordan’s back and, most importantly, playing 90 minutes.

“He’s someone we’ve missed and he could be key for us for the rest of the season.”

The Chens netted twice in the second half of Saturday’s contest at the DWB Stadium before Nuttell reduced the arrears.

And at the death Bailey Forth saw an effort strike the visitors’ woodwork.

“We shopuld have got something from the game, but we need to start taking our chances,” Frost added.

The Poachers travel to Cogenhoe United on Saturday (KO 3pm).