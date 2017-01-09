Nuttell strike not enough as Town are downed

Boston Town remain in the bottom two of the United Counties League Premier Division following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to ON Chenecks.

After a goalless first half the away side netted twice to hold a firm advantage.

But Gary Frost’s side fought back with Jordan Nuttell netting his second of the season.

The Poachers searched for that equaliser but penalty appeals after Lori Borbely went down in the box were waved away and Bailey Forth’s effort was adjudged not to have crossed the line.

Relegation rivals Huntingdon, Harrowby and Kirby Muxloe all lost, meaning there is no change at the bottom, with Town one point away from safety.