Opening win for AFC as Wyberton draw

AFC Boston began life in the Lincolnshire League with a 2-1 victory at Brigg Town Development.

Wade Bradley’s finish and an own goal tipped the contest in Boston’s favour, despite Joshua Goodman replying for the hosts.

Joe Greswell’s Wyberton kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw at home to Ruston Sports.

Nathan Wright netted for the Villagers and Liam Uzzell replied for Sports.

On Saturday Wyberton host Immingham Town while AFC Boston travel to Horncastle Town (KO 3pm).