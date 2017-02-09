Past Poachers players turning back the clock

Boston Town legends will be lacing up their boots once more - as the club has announced it will be hosting a charity match later this year.

Former fans’ favourites Paul Goodhand, Mark Foster, Ollie Pinner and current assistant manager and squad member Lori Borbely will be organising the event to raise some cash for Kris Jones.

In August 2014 Jones was involved in a car accident on the A1 which left him hospitalised for 11 months.

Although Jones was manager of Boston’s UCL Premier opponents Sleaford Town at the time of his collision, the Poachers are keen to show there is nothing but friendly rivalry between the two sides.

“Kris is a good guy and we wanted to do something for him,” Borbely said.

Goodhand added: “Kris and his family have come through a very difficult time and we want to raise some funds so he can treat them to something nice.”

The contest will be between two sides of ex-Boston Town players.

And organisers are now on the lookout for any former Poachers to offer their services.

“It will be a good chance for fans to see a lot of old players on the pitch together one more time,” Borbely continued.

“The more players we can get the better, so if anyone is interested in playing it would be good to hear from them.”

The game will be held at the DWB Stadium on Saturday May 13 (KO 2pm).

The match will be sponsored by Newton Fallowell Estate Agents, with the match ball being sponsored by Ollie Pinner Electrical, with all sponsorship going toward the total raised.

Entry will cost £3 and all participating players will be asked to donate £10 to play.

Former players are asked to get in contact by emailing bostontownfc@outlook.co.uk