PHOTO GALLERY: Boston Town 0 Wyberton 1

Josh Wood scored the only goal of the game as Wyberton left Boston Town with a 1-0 pre-season success on Saturday.
But victory came at a price with Wood dislocating his elbow in the contest.
David Dawson was there to capture the action.
Josh Wood scored the only goal of the game as Wyberton left Boston Town with a 1-0 pre-season success on Saturday.
But victory came at a price with Wood dislocating his elbow in the contest.
David Dawson was there to capture the action.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.