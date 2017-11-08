PHOTO GALLERY: Deeping Rangers 3 Boston Town 0

Boston Town were beaten 3-0 at Deeping Rangers last night.

Scott Mooney, Scott Coupland and Henry Dunn were on the scoresheet while Craig Parker was sent off for the Poachers.

Town on the attack.

Russell Dossett was there to capture the action...

Richard Ford looks to break down an attack.

Jordan Nuttell.

Bayliss on the march.

Keeper Harry Payne is tested.

Deeping clear.

Duran Reynolds on the ball.

Sliding in.