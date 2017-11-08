PHOTO GALLERY: Deeping Rangers 3 Boston Town 0

Boston Town were beaten 3-0 at Deeping Rangers last night.
Scott Mooney, Scott Coupland and Henry Dunn were on the scoresheet while Craig Parker was sent off for the Poachers.
Russell Dossett was there to capture the action...
