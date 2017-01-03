Poachers and Tigers handed game date

Boston Town have been given a date for their Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final against Holbeach United.

The Poachers will now host the Tigers at the DWB Stadium on Wednesday, January 18.

The two United Counties League Premier Division rivals were originally set to meet in November last year.

However, the contest was postponed while Lincolnshire FA investigated an inquiry into player eligibility from an earlier round.

But the contest has now been given the thumbs up to go ahead.

Boston have faced United twice this season, with the Tigers already leaving the DWB Stadium with league and Knockout Cup victories, although both contests were played before Gary Frost and Seb Hayes took over management roles at their respective clubs.

The match will kick off at 7.45pm with the winners away to Deeping Rangers in the semi-final.