Poachers back in cup competition

Boston Town return to cup action on Saturday, as they travel to face Wellingborough Whitworth.

The Poachers will be in action at London Road looking to progress in the United Counties League Knockout Cup, at the expense of their Premier Division rivals.

Gary Frost’s (pictured) side won their preliminary round match with a 6-1 home drubbing of Northampton Sileby Rangers.

This will be the Flourmen’s first foray in the competition this season.

Kick off will be at 3pm.