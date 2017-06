Gary Frost believes Boston Town should be thinking big after securing a handful of new signings.

Striker Will Britton and defenders Jamie Epton, Ben Davison and Dan Worthington have been the Poachers boss’ latest acquisitions.

“Last year the aim was to stay up, this year it’s to finish in the top half,” said Frost (pictured).

“But if our squad can gel I think we should be looking at challenging for the top eight, at least.”