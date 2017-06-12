Poachers building squad to challenge

Gary Frost says he is in talks with players he believes can help turn Boston Town into a United Counties League Premier Division force.

The Poachers have already welcomed youngster Alex Lote into their ranks, bringing him in from Boston Saturday League side Leverton Sheepgate FC.

But Frost says he has plenty more plans for the squad.

“I’m hoping to make a couple of announcements soon,” said the manager, unwilling to name his targets.

“I’m talking to UCL players, Lincs League players - one who is probably the best player in the Lincs League - and someone who has Evo-Stik experience as well.

“If we can agree to bring these players in then I think we’ll have a really good squad next season.

“We want to be up there and challenging. Nobody goes into a season just hoping to stay up.”

Discussing Lote, Frost added: “We’ve signed a local lad, Alex Lote from Leverton.

“He’s a raw talent but he has a lot of potential.

“He’s young but could be a good signing for us.”

Jordan Nuttell, Richard Ford, Danny Maddison, Bailey Forth, Curtis Revell, Aaron Eyett and keeper James Lambley have already pledged their futures to the club, while defenders Jason Field and Ben Brown have also moved to the DWB Stadium.

Frost hopes that more of last season’s squad will also return to the club.

He added: “We’ve agreed things with most of the side.

“I’m sure we’ll have more lads signing when we report back fro pre-season training.”