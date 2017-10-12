Poachers denied a point by Drury’s spot kick save

Ricky Drury’s penalty save proved the difference as Boston Town were beaten at derby rivals Holbeach United last night.

In a contest full of talking points, the former Poachers keeper denied Will Britton from the spot after the Town striker had been fouled in the box, ensuring the Tigers held on to their 2-1 lead and pushed their winning streak to eight matches.

Britton had put the Poachers in front, only for Spencer Tinkler to level.

Mitch Griffiths struck the winning goal after the break.

Town ended the contest with 10 men after Britton limped off injured, while keeper Harry Payne had to be replaced by substitute stopper Peter Cook at the interval.

Holbeach’s Jordan Keeble was taken to hopsital after breaking his wrist.

The result sees Holbeach move up to seventh in the United Counties League Premier Division, with Town remaining 17th.

Boston host Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday (KO 3pm).