Boston Town’s search for a win continues following a 4-1 defeat at Cogenhoe United.

Jordan Nuttell marked his 100th appearance for the Poachers with a consolation goal, but the Cooks proved too strong for Gary Frost’s side.

Town remain in the UCL Premier Division’s bottom two, a point behind Harrowby United, who were without a game.

Boston host Holbeach United in county cup action on Wednesday before travelling to face Desborough on Saturday.