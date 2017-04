Boston Town ended their UCL Premier campaign by holding Deeping Rangers to a goalless stalemate.

The draw at the DWB Stadium means that the Poachers - who had already secured safety - ended the season in 20th place, 14 points clear of relegated Harrowby United.

Deeping couldn’t catch champions Peterborough Sports and had to settle for second spot.

Gary Frost’s side ended the season with eight wins, 10 draws and 24 defeats.