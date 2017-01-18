Poachers eye place in the cup semis

Boston Town host county rivals Holbeach United this evening - with a place in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy semi-finals up for grabs.

The two United Counties League Premier Division rivals wil face one another at the DWB Stadium.

The Tigers have already left Boston with two victories this season, a 2-0 Knockout Cup success and a 3-1 win in the league.

But both club’s have had managerial changes since then.

Town will be eager to end their 15-game winless streak against their Yellowbelly rivals.

The winners will face Deeping Rangers in the semi-final.

Cleethorpes Town and Barton Old Boys will meet in the other semi this evening.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 7.45pm.