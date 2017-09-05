Poachers face Fenmen looking for opening league win

Boston Town will go in search of their first United Counties League Premier Division win of the season tonight as they travel to Wisbech Town.

Cup competitions have dominated the Poachers’ start to the campaign, none more so than Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Northern Premier League side Hednesford in the FA Cup.

But Gary Frost’s side - who have one point from their opening two league games - are looking to return to the competition which is their bread and butter in style.

“Wisbech have had a good cup win of their own when they beat Spalding,” he said.

“But we go there wanting the points.

“The league’s important to us and we want to do well and be up there.

“We’ll go there looking for a win, we’ve proven we can beat good teams already this season.”

Wisbech’s squad includes former Poachers Luke Wilson, Alex Beck and Josh Ford.

The Fenmen sit 12th in the UCL Premier, having recorded two wins and three defeats from their opening five matches.

Kick off at the Fenland Stadium will be at 7.45pm.