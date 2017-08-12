Poachers go hunting for Swans and Pheasants! Busy week for Boston Town as Frost targets success

Gary Frost is targeting a postive return as his Boston Town side kick off their league season and face an FA Cup replay in the space of four days.

The Poachers host Newport Pagnell Town at the DWB Stadium on Saturday, ahead of Tuesday’s re-arranged trip to Radford.

Despite many of the United Counties League Premier Division sides seeing changes to their playing staff over the summer months, Frost believes the Swans will be a strong side.

Newport Pagnell concluded last season in 10th, and the Poachers boss expects them to be a solid outfit again this term.

He said: “They’ll be your traditional UCL team.

“Every team was looking to improve over the summer and I’d expect that from them.

“They’ll be a side who will make themselves awkward and hard to beat and battle for every ball.

“We know we’ll have to be playing well to get anything from the game.”

Frost wants his side to get off to the best possible start.

“Every side wants to start the season well and get points on the board as early as possible,” he added.

“It’s the same for us. We’ll go into the games looking to get results.”

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.

Boston were due to kick off their league campaign at home to Holbeach United on Tuesday, but that fixture will was postponed due to the Poachers’ FA Cup replay at Radford.

However, that tie was also postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Poachers and Pheasants will do it all again on Tuesday at the On-Call Arena, following their previous 2-2 draw.

The contest will kick off at 7.45pm.