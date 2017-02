Boston Town’s hopes of UCL Premier survival received a massive boost after news that Harrowby United have been deducted a point.

The Arrows were found to have fielded an ineligible player in their 3-3 draw against Oadby Town on November 5.

This leaves Gary Frost’s side two points above the drop zone and with a stronger goal difference (-40) to Harrowby (-75), even if the Arrows have two games in hand.

Town are away at ON Chenecks on Saturday with Harrowby travelling to Rothwell Corinthians.