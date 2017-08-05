Poachers have the Pheasants in sight

Boston Town are up for the cup and ready for action, according to boss Gary Frost.

It will be Poachers versus Pheasants as Town kick off their season at home to Radford in the FA Cup’s extra-preliminary round on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Ben Davison looks to get past Wyberton's Grant Butler.

And with £1,500 in prizemoney and a home contest against Carlton Town in the next round up for grabs, manager Frost says his squad are raring to go.

“There will be no excuses,” he said.

“Derrick (Nuttell, coach) has got them well drilled.

“The lads have been working hard and we’re looking forward to it.

“We want to play now.

“There’s money at stake, which makes it important for the club, but it’s the FA Cup and everybody wants to do well in that competition.”

Kicking off the campaign with an FA Cup clash - which can often be season-defining for many clubs - doesn’t go down too well with many managers who would rather see their teams a little less rusty ahead of such an important contest.

But Frost says he is happy to take the rough with the smooth.

He added: “It does feel a bit strange, the same with starting your league season on a Tuesday.

“But it’s just the way it isfor us.

“They’ve got to get all the fixtures in somehow.

“For us that means starting with an FA Cup game and going to Eynesbury on a Tuesday night, which is never ideal for us.

“Neither of them are ideal, but they’re the games we’ve got.

“All we will do is get the team into the best shape we can and go into every game trying to win.”

Radford play in the East Midlands Counties League.

Josh Wood scored the only goal of the game as Wyberton left the DWB Stadium with a 1-0 pre-season success on Saturday.

But victory came at a price with Wood dislocating his elbow in the contest.