Poachers heroes enjoy nostalgia

Players who took part in Boston FC’s famous FA Cup run of 40 years ago were reunited for an evening of nostalgia.

It was in 1976-77 that the Poachers reached the competition’s first round proper for the only time in their history.

They led 1-0 at half-time against Barnsley at Oakwell before finally losing 3-1.

Four of that team - goalscorer Mick Daley, Dennis Reeson, Rob Himsworth and Dave Manning - plus David Rhodes, who joined the club in subsequent seasons, were at the reunion.

The event featured a screening of rarely-seen clips of Boston FC in action in the 1970s which were made available by former goalkeeper John McPherson.

Pictured are Daley, Reeson, Himsworth, Manning and Rhodes enjoying the event.