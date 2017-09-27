Poachers hit for five at Eynesbury

Boston Town were beaten 5-0 at highflying Eynesbury Rovers last night.

Dominic Lawless put the hosts in front four minutes before the interval, and doubled the advantage just before the hour mark.

The Poachers then conceded three times in the final 10 minutes with Declan Rogers grabbing a brace and substitute Craig Smith netting in stoppage time.

Town sit 15th in the United Counties League Premier Division - with games in hand - while Eynesbury are third, three points off leaders Newport Pagnell.

Gary Frost’s side now turn their attention to Saturday’s FA Cup third qualifying round contest at home to Hyde United (KO 3pm).