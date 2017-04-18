Poachers hit for five by Sleaford

Boston Town went down 5-1 in their derby at Sleaford Town on Easter Monday.

Two days after securing United Counties League Premier Division safety at Holbeach United, Gary Frost’s side were unable to pull off similar heroics.

Paul Ward’s Greens took a 2-0 lead into the interval.

Curtis Revell gave the Poachers a lifeline when he reduced the arrears, pouncing to net after Lucas Sparrow’s effort hit the bar

However, the final three goals came from the hosts, with Joe Braithwaite, Tom Siddons, Joe Smith, Ryan Riushen and Charlie Ward, all on target.

The result saw Boston drop to 20th in the table, leapfrogged by Oadby.