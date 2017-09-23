Poachers knocked out of the FA Vase

Boston Town have been used to cup heroics already this season.

With four FA Cup successes and a win in the UCL Knockout Cup, Gary Frost's side have been used to winning ways in one-off matches.

But today they found South Normanton Athletic too strong in the FA Vase, the visitors leaving the DWB Stadium with a 2-1 success.

Will Britton gave Town a seventh-minute lead, but the Shiners of the Midland League Premier DSivision, turned the match on its head with a goal in either half.