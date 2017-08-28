Poachers look to build momentum ahead of Deeping contest

Boston Town are looking to build momentum as they host Deeping Rangers tonight.

After Saturday’s 6-1 UCL Knockout Cup victory over Northampton Sileby Rangers, boss Gary Frost is hoping for another positive result to take into Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Hednesford Town.

Deeping have won two and lost one of their opening UCL Premier contests, while Boston’s only league game to date was a 1-0 reverse against Newport Pagnell.

“We want to do as well as we can in the league and win every game we can,” Frost said.

“Deeping are a good side who are usually up there.”

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.