Poachers looking to build upon Tigers win and shock Desborough

Boston Town are hoping to pull off the shock which will lift them out of the United Counties League Premier Division’s drop zone.

The Poachers travel to face in-form Desborough today at Waterworks Field.

Success, or even a draw - coupled with favourable results elsewhere - could see the Boston side climb out of the bottom two.

However, Town - who ended their 15-game winless run with a 3-2 county cup win against Holbeach on Wednesday - would have to do so, against an Ar Tarn side fourth in the table and unbeaten in eight matches.

Kick off will be at 3pm.