Poachers off the mark with Deeping draw

Boston Town picked up their first point of the United Counties League Premier Division season - and it could have been more.

Three goalline clearances saw Deeping Rangers leave the DWB Stadium with a goalless draw last night.

Ben Davison twice came within a whisker of opening the scoring, while Will Britton was denied late on by Charlie Coulson.

Rangers went close from Dan Schiavi’s free kick, but James Lambley pulled off a fine save.

Due to their success in cup competitions, this was only the Poachers’ second league contest of the campaign, following on from their narrow 1-0 defeat to Newport Pagnell.

But an important point against a side tipped to be challenging at the top of the table this season means Town’s unbeaten run stretches to four matches, continuing the momentum manager Gary Frost wanted to take into Saturday’s FA Cup qualifier against Northern Premier League outfit Hednesford.

The Poachers versus Pitmen will kick off at 3pm on Saturday at the DWB Stadium.

TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Lambley, Parker, Ashton, Field, Ford, Eyett, Davison, Britton, Nuttell, Bayliss; Subs: Forth, Tate, Pinner, Draper, Epton.