Poachers pay their respects to John

Boston Town held a sombre minute’s silence on Saturday to remember club stalwart John Rose, who passed away last week.

Mr Rose was a popular figure at Tattershall Road, where he held posts including vice-chairman, director, secretary and treasurer for almost three decades.

And despite resigning from the board several years ago, he remained a friend to the club, offering his help whenever possible.

Mr Rose, who also provided Poachers match reports to the Boston Standard for many years, was the son of Charlie Rose, who played a part in forming the club in the 1960s.